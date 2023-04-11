Five Burger King employees charged in multimillion dollar fraud

Five employees from the Burger King branch in Harbour View, Kingston, have now been charged in relation to the alleged fraud in which nearly $10 million is said to have been swindled from the company.

They are 39-year-old supervisor Kamelia Wisdom and four cashiers, 36-year-old Terry Ann Oharo, 22-year-old Astia Mitchell, 39-year-old Sharon Williams and 21-year-old Christina Lewis.

They have been charged with larceny as a servant, conspiracy to defraud and engaging in a transaction involving criminal property.

It is alleged that between December 2022 and March 2023, the employees stole an undetermined sum of money from the establishment.

A report was made to the police on April 2 resulting in their arrest on the same day.

They are scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on May 12.

Meanwhile, the police say further investigations, including an audit are being conducted to verify the full extent of fraud.

