FLA gets new board

Retired army officer Colonel Audley Carter has been retained as chairman of a new five-member board of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA).

FLA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shane Dalling says the new board was recently gazetted and will serve for three years up to 2026.

The new board was appointed by National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang.

Carter and retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Glenmore Hinds were carried over from the previous board.

The new members are former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water, Housing and Environment, Geneva Hibbert, retired Supreme Court judge Glen Brown, and businesswoman and pistol shooter Renee Rickhi.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

This is the first board appointed under the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act 2022 that came into operation on November 1, 2022.

The law, with new offences and tougher penalties, repealed and replaced the 1967 Firearms Act.

The FLA is responsible for regulating the handling of firearms and ammunition and the importation and exportation of firearms and ammunition into or from Jamaica.

The board oversees the general administration of the FLA and decides whether to grant, renew, suspend, revoke or cancel a gun licence.

It also appoints the CEO but with prior written approval of the Minister of National Security.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.