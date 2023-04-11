TPDCo monitoring White River rafting

The Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo) is reporting that licensed raft operators at White River in St Ann are now functioning in a controlled and organised way.

Last month, the agency was forced to take action to regularise the operations of illegal rafters.

In a media release today, the agency said it continues to monitor the situation to ensure there is order in the space and patrons are able to enjoy the facility without chaos and misconduct.

Efforts at integrating formerly illegal operators are in full swing, with the first re-engagement session planned for this week, it noted.

TPDCo's Executive Director, Wade Mars, is also scheduled to tour the area with a view to further engaging licensed operator on the river and other stakeholders.

