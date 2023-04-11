Truck driver accused of assaulting girlfriend remanded

A 22-year-old truck driver who is accused of kicking his girlfriend repeatedly, causing injury, is to reappear in court on April 17 when a bail application is to be completed on his behalf.

Rajiiv Mighty, of Spanish Town in St Catherine, was ordered remanded when he appeared before Senior Parish Court judge Desiree Alleyne in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday.

His lawyer Denise Hinson, in applying for bail, acknowledged the seriousness of the case, but said that the complainant was the aggressor.

Hinson told the court her client has a clean criminal record and should be granted bail.

However, the prosecution requested verification of the Manchester address where Mighty would reside if granted bail.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Judge Alleyne then adjourned the matter.

It is alleged that Mighty and the complainant, who is his child's mother, were at home on Fairfield Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on April 4, when he searched her phone and as saw several sexually explicit messages.

He allegedly became enraged and started to kick the complainant, fracturing her nose.

A report was made to the police and the accused was charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.