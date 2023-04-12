13-y-o girl shot in attempted robbery in Manchester

A 13-year-old girl remains in hospital with gunshot wounds after she, her mother and a bike taxi operator were attack last night in Porus, Manchester.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 as they were travelling in the community.

The police report that a pillion on another motorcycle pulled a gun on the bike taxi operator and attempted to rob him.

The operator rode off and the pillion opened fire, which hit the teen girl.

She was taken to hospital where is currently being treated.

The police are still searching for the attacker.

- Tamara Bailey

