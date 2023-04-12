Ammunition found in bag of rice in Rose Town

A cache of ammunition was seized by the police in Rose Town, Kingston on Tuesday.

The recovery was made during an operation on Georges Street.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 4:45 p.m., lawmen were on an operation in the area when a premises was searched and 13 assorted rounds of ammunition were found in a bag of rice inside a microwave.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

