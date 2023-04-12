Bench warrant issued after cop fails to show for drug trial

WESTERN BUREAU:

A bench warrant was issued for the investigating officer in the case against three former Sangster International Airport employees facing drug-smuggling charges, after the cop failed to show up for the matter in the St James Parish Court on Tuesday.

The defendants – Indra Waite, Brelanie Reid, and Romaine Kerr – had their bails extended. They are to return to court on May 8.

“This case has been plagued by delays … . What is paramount is that an accused who says he or she is not guilty is to be afforded a fair trial in a reasonable time. The investigating officer ought to have been aware of today’s date because he was present when the date was set,” judge Ashley lamented.

The judge made the order after defence attorneys Charles Sinclair and Henry McCurdy complained about the delays in the matter, with the defendants making at least 12 court appearances to date.

Sinclair argued that the prosecution had failed to establish a clear case against Waite, Reid, and Kerr, adding that their lives have been disrupted by the long trial process.

“The court ordered that there should be full disclosure of documents, and up to today, the order of the court has not been followed. The defendants cannot continue with their lives because of what is hanging over their heads, and I honestly believe that it is time for the prosecution to do the honourable thing and offer no further evidence against them,” said Sinclair.

In response, the prosecution said that an electronic copy of the outstanding documents would be distributed to the defence lawyers.

INEFFICIENT WORK

McCurdy pointed to the perceived inefficient work of the officers involved in the case as one of several reasons to discontinue the matter.

“I am sorry for the prosecution because they are in a hole, and it is unfair for a citizen of our beloved Jamaica to come to court for a year and a half, which my friend in the prosecution cannot say is quick or speedy. I submit to you today that the officers involved are senior officers and they ought to know better,” said McCurdy.

During a previous court hearing on February 21, the defence attorneys had made a joint application for the case to be dismissed for want of prosecution, citing the prosecution’s tardiness in gathering enough evidence to build its case.

The allegations are that on October 10, 2021, the defendants were servicing a flight that was scheduled to depart from the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, when they conspired and placed a bag with 11.4 kilograms of cocaine, valued at $88.1 million, on board the aircraft.

The cocaine was intercepted at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada and one person was arrested in relation to the seizure.

The three St James residents were also later arrested and charged.

Waite, a 43-year-old security supervisor, is charged with possession of criminal property and aiding and abetting. Reid, a 23-year-old aviation security officer, is charged with breaching the Civil Aviation Act, while Kerr, a 35-year-old ramp attendant, is charged with possession of, dealing in, and attempting to export cocaine.

A fourth defendant was freed after the prosecution elected to drop the conspiracy charge against all of the accused persons.

