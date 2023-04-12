Wed | Apr 12, 2023

Career page photo

Published:Wednesday | April 12, 2023 | 1:15 AM
Champion female farmer, Dorian Morris (left), is presented with her trophy by Leeroy Williams, mayor of Montego Bay, during the 40th staging of the Montpelier Agricultural Show in Montpelier, St James, on Monday.
Ashley Anguin
Champion female farmer, Dorian Morris (left), is presented with her trophy by Leeroy Williams, mayor of Montego Bay, during the 40th staging of the Montpelier Agricultural Show in Montpelier, St James, on Monday.

C10 photo