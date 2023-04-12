Education Ministry warns about tablet voucher scam

The Ministry of Education is warning the public, in particular teachers, to be wary of a tablet voucher scam.

In a statement today, the Ministry said that unscrupulous persons have been sending letters in emails claiming that they have been approved for vouchers valued at $100,000 under a so-called “Own Your Own Device (OYOD) Incentive Programme.”

It stated that it has no such incentive programme in place.

Teachers are advised not to send any information to the fake email addresses listed in the fraudulent letters.

