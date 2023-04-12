Gas prices going up $3.06 Thursday

Motorists will pay $3.06 more for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $173.23 per litre while a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $177.31.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $0.25 per litre to sell for $187.62.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $198.47 per litre following an increase of $0.25.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $0.25 to sell for $198.68.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.29 per litre to sell for $66.18, while butane will move up by $1.20 to sell for $74.04 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

