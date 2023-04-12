Gun found in open lot in Greater Portmore

Cops attached to the St Catherine South police on Tuesday recovered a bag containing an illegal gun and a magazine in an open lot in Greater Portmore.

It is reported that a team conducted a snap operation in the open lot near the community of Gortuca where three men were seen.

On the approach on the cops, the men ran with one allegedly dropping a bag.

The police say the bag was retrieved and a nine millimetre Browning pistol along with a magazine was found inside it.

Head of the St Catherine South Division, Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, said the operation was part of ongoing initiatives to go after wanted men, persons of interest, gun, and drugs.

- Ruddy Mathison

