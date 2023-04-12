Illegal gun seized in St Andrew, man arrested

The St Andrew South police this morning seized a Smith and Wesson nine millimetre pistol fitted with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 12:30 a.m., lawmen were on mobile patrol when a man was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

Upon the approach of the police, the man allegedly pulled the firearm from his waistband and threw it into bushes and then ran away.

He was accosted and taken into custody pending charges being laid against him.

Investigations continue.

