Intermittent water disruption for sections of Corporate Area today

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that sections of the Corporate Area will experience disruptions in supply today as it undertakes network testing and simulation activities as part of its drought management operation.

Customers may also notice instances of discoloured (brown) water due to the agitation of settled minerals in the pipelines during the boosting of the water pressures.

The NWC is advising customers to run their taps for approximately 10 minutes, until the water runs clear.

The company will also be carrying out the flushing of hydrants to clear up any discolouration.

Areas to be impacted: Eastwood Park Gardens, Molynes Road, Hagley Park Road and roads leading off, Moreton Park, St Andrew Park, sections of Molynes (between Half-Way Tree and Washington Boulevard), Waltham Park Road, Half-Way Tree and roads leading off, Kencot and Cross Roads area.

The NWC says it regrets any inconvenience these activities may cause.

