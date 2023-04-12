Judge questions slow investigative process in murder case

WESTERN BUREAU:

St James Parish Court judge Kaysha Grant-Pryce last Thursday expressed displeasure with a police investigating officer who failed to submit for forensic testing a weapon reportedly used to commit a murder.

The judge nonetheless remanded Chevon Fairclough, the St James man accused of killing Sashane Sterling on September 28, 2022, after it was revealed that his case file was not ready due to the alleged murder weapon having not been sent for testing.

“What is the contention between the knife in your possession and this matter? What is on the knife to suggest it is in fact the knife that was used?” Grant asked the investigating officer.

“I intend to have it sent to the police lab,” the officer replied.

“Why was it not done? Was it not deemed necessary until I spoke just now? When were you assigned to this matter?” Grant asked.

“It was assigned to me on March 3,” the officer explained.

“That is quite a long time to make a determination as to what you will do with the evidence,” said Grant.

Fairclough, who is of a Love Lane address in Montego Bay, St James, is charged with murder in relation to the stabbing death of Sterling during a quarrel at a party along King Street in Montego Bay. He is to be brought back to court on April 28.

During the court hearing, the court was also told that statements regarding the chain of custody of the knife were outstanding from the case file. It was also disclosed that attorney Adrian Dayes, who was not present, had been assigned to represent Fairclough.

“Mr Fairclough, unfortunately, I cannot give you an update as to your file, but I do hope that by April 28 your legal counsel will be here to make the necessary inquiries, and I do hope the investigating officer does what she needs to do in relation to this file,” Grant told Fairclough before ordering him to be remanded.

The allegations are that on September 28, 2022, at about 10 p.m., Fairclough and Sterling were among patrons at a party being held on King Street, when the two got into an argument over an earlier quarrel Sterling reportedly had with Fairclough’s uncle.

Fairclough pulled a knife and stabbed Sterling in the chest, before throwing the weapon away and fleeing the scene. Sterling was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.