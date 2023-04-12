Man arrested following fatal beating in Clarendon

One man is dead and another is in custody following a dispute in May Pen, Clarendon last night.

The deceased is 64-year-old Paul Clarke of Luddy Green in Frankfield in the parish.

The police report that about 8:19 p.m. both men had a disagreement which escalated into a fight.

It is reported that Clarke used a piece of board to hit the 44-year-old man.

It is further reported that the man took hold of the board and used it to hit Clarke several times in the chest.

Clarke collapsed and later died from his injuries.

The man subsequently turned himself into the police and remains in custody.

- Rasbert Turner

