NWC institutes water restrictions in sections of St James and Trelawny

The National Water Commission (NWC) has announced it will be regulating its supply of water to some areas of St James and Trelawny as drought conditions continue to impact its operations in these parishes.

It says, effective immediately, operations at the following facilities in St James will be suspended daily between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Lilliput Relift

Providence Relift

Moy Hall Relift

Reading Heights Relift

Spring Gardens Relift

Unity Hall Relift

Guava Walk Relift

In Trelawny, the following schemes will be without water on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Florence Hall

Stone Brook Vista

Coral Spring

The NWC is urging customers to store water for use during the period they will be without supply.

