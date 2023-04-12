NWC institutes water restrictions in sections of St James and Trelawny
The National Water Commission (NWC) has announced it will be regulating its supply of water to some areas of St James and Trelawny as drought conditions continue to impact its operations in these parishes.
It says, effective immediately, operations at the following facilities in St James will be suspended daily between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.
- Lilliput Relift
- Providence Relift
- Moy Hall Relift
- Reading Heights Relift
- Spring Gardens Relift
- Unity Hall Relift
- Guava Walk Relift
In Trelawny, the following schemes will be without water on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.
- Florence Hall
- Stone Brook Vista
- Coral Spring
The NWC is urging customers to store water for use during the period they will be without supply.
