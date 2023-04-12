Police still searching for attackers in Manchester murder

The Manchester police are still on the hunt for the persons responsible for the murder of a man in the community of Chudleigh in Christiana on Monday.

The deceased is 51-year-old Anthony Williams.

It is reported Williams was shot and killed by unknown assailants at approximately 11:30 p.m.

The police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

- Tamara Bailey

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.