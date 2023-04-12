Policeman before court on murder and shooting with intent charges

A police corporal, who has been charged for the 2022 murder of a man and the injury of another in St Catherine, was on Wednesday granted $500,000 bail in the St Catherine Parish Court.

Corporal Deon Carr is charged with murder and shooting with intent.

The charges stem from the August 19, 2022 fatal shooting of Tajay Smith and the shooting with intent of another man in Greendale, St Catherine, while he was off duty.

Carr was charged following an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The matter has been transferred to the Parish Court Division of the Gun Court in Half-Way Tree for mention on May 5.

