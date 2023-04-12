Suspended firemen fined and reinstated

The five firemen who were suspended in May last year for breaches of the Fire Brigade Regulations have been fined and ordered by the three-member tribunal to resume work today.

Four of the men were present at the hearing yesterday but one was unable to attend because he is overseas.

They were on suspension with half pay since May last year. The tribunal ruled that they were to get back all outstanding allowances and the balance of their salaries.

A 28-day suspension was imposed on each of the men in addition to fines of 50 per cent of a month's salary for the charges brought against them.

Following submissions from attorneys-at-law Courtney M Williams and Candice Walker, the tribunal agreed that the 28 days were deemed to have already been served, commencing May 17 last year when they were suspended.

Glowing tributes by the firefighters' superior officers assisted the tribunal in coming to its decision, Williams said.

The firefighters were suspended for protesting over their working conditions.

Firefighter Leo Bennett who came to public attention last month when he climbed atop the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre to protest working conditions returned to work last week.

He faced disciplinary proceedings arising from his suspension in May last year for staging a one-man protest in front of the Fire Brigade Headquarters over the 24-hour shift arrangement. He was on suspension with half pay and faced two charges. Several charges were subsequently added.

The Tribunal referred to Bennett's 18 years of excellent service and ruled that it was not considering anything he did after he was suspended on May 3, last year.

Bennett had all salaries and allowances returned to him.

However, the tribunal demoted Bennett from sergeant to corporal.

-Barbara Gayle

