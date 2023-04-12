Warmington promises road repairs for Westmoreland

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington, has given the green light for the rehabilitation of several roads across Westmoreland.

Warmington toured sections of the parish today to view road conditions.

"I have confirmed today the urgency of addressing the infrastructure problem in Westmoreland. There is the St Pauls road, I think is about $290 million [for repairs]. One of the issues is that I need to see the road itself to make sure that such that the expenditure is really warranted," he said.

Warmington said the government has to exercise care when spending public funds.

The tour started in the Grange Hill community and saw the Minister visiting areas such as Glasgow and Alma.

It then moved over to areas such as Little London, Moreland Hill, Sheffield and ended in Negril.

The tour came at the invitation of

Member of Parliament for Western Westmoreland, Moreland Wilson.

" Mr Warmington came into the constituency today to look at some of our roads with the intention of course to undertake comprehensive repairs and rehabilitation of some of our roads. And I am glad that he has decided to assist in addressing these problems which has faced the constituency of Western Westmoreland for the longest while," Wilson told The Gleaner.

- Hopeton Bucknor

