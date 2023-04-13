April 27-28 designated Buyers’ Days at Expo Jamaica

The first two days of Expo Jamaica 2023 have been reserved exclusively for buyers to transact business with exhibitors.

Expo Jamaica will be held from April 27 to 30 at the National Indoor Sports Centre and the National Arena in Kingston, under the theme: ‘Connecting the World to Jamaica.’

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank session, senior sales and promotion manager at Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Ricardo Durant, said that April 27 and 28 have been set aside for buyers to meet with local manufacturers and other providers of goods and services, and explore all options for doing business.

He urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunity by registering for the trade show at www.expojamaica.com.jm. Persons may also visit Instagram @expojamaica or email expojamaica@jmea.org for further information.

“Remember, senior decision-makers from companies will be present to discuss business with you; don’t miss that opportunity. It is a good opportunity to do business right in that environment all to yourself,” he pointed out.

Durant said that about 374 buyers from 20 countries have so far registered for the Expo, noting that 51 per cent are repeat buyers while 49 per cent are new.

“So, this amount of repeat and new buyers is a good balance for the event. This shows that we are renewing and improving enough for previous buyers to remain interested, and of course, we are generating new interest and we are very pleased with that,” he said.

TARGETED BUYERS

He further informed that 38 of the registered buyers are from CARICOM countries and there are 15 non-CARICOM members, including Cuba, the British Virgin Islands and the United States (US) Virgin Islands.

He said that JAMPRO is also targeting buyers from China, the Dominican Republic, Guyana and from unknown traditional markets.

“Apart from our traditional partners, such as the USA and Canada, United Kingdom and CARICOM, we have also seen registration from as far as Ghana and the Middle East. So, JAMPRO is pleased with the level of interest shown so far from both local and overseas buyers, (and) we want it to increase, of course,” he said.