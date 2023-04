Director of Marketing at Wisynco, Francois Chalifour, hands over a cheque for 10 homes to executive directors at Food For The Poor, Kivette Silvera and Craig Moss-Solomon, as part of Boom’s corporate social responsibility initiative, ‘Boom with Love’, and Food For The Poor’s (FFP) ‘Build Back the Love for Jamaica’ campaign. The initiatives were launched at FFP’s headquarters in St Catherine on Wednesday, April 5.