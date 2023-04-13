Corporate Hands | Carib Cement commended for skills training for persons with disabilities

Caribbean Cement Company Limited Human Resources Director, Jorge Camelo (left); TTraining, Development and General Services Coordinator, Keisha De Sedas (second right); and Social Impact specialist Jerome Cowans (right) share a photo opportunity with (from second left) Sandrean Bailey and Amerilis Cain at the cement company’s sports club in Rockfort, Kingston, on March 29. The women received certifications in Microsoft Office tools Excel and PowerPoint after a recently concluded Carib Cement employment training programme for persons with disabilities.