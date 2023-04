From left: Cordell Howell-Huie, manager of the Mustard Seed Children’s Home in Adelphi, St James, receives a donation for the facility from Janet Richards, founder of the Janet Richards Foundation; Zhiqiang King Lu, owner of Fresh Marketplace, which operates out of the Harbour City Shopping Mall; and Shifu Huang, owner of Harbour City Shopping Mall. The donation took place at the Mustard Seed Children’s Home on Wednesday, March 22.