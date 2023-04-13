Cyclist shot and killed in Anchovy, St James

A male cyclist was shot and killed in Anchovy, St James, this evening.

Reports are that shortly after 5:30 pm, the now deceased was riding a bicycle along a section of the Anchovy main road, when he was ambushed and shot.

The man, who the police have not yet identified, died on the spot.

A team from the Anchovy police station are carrying out investigation into this latest murder.

- Hopeton Bucknor

