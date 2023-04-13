Cyclist shot and killed in Anchovy, St James
Published:Thursday | April 13, 2023 | 7:56 PM
A male cyclist was shot and killed in Anchovy, St James, this evening.
Reports are that shortly after 5:30 pm, the now deceased was riding a bicycle along a section of the Anchovy main road, when he was ambushed and shot.
The man, who the police have not yet identified, died on the spot.
A team from the Anchovy police station are carrying out investigation into this latest murder.- Hopeton Bucknor
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.