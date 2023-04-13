Multimillion-dollar fraud uncovered at Seprod, 17 employees in custody

Seventeen employees of Seprod Group are now in police custody in connection with a multimillion-dollar fraud case.

Thirteen other employees who are wanted in connection with the case are on the run and are being sought by investigators, deputy police commissioner Fitz Bailey announced during a press conference on Thursday.

Fourteen of the 17 employees in custody have been charged with several crimes.

Investigators believe the company was defrauded of approximately $160-million.

According to Bailey, the alleged fraud was masterminded by a two information technology employees who manipulated the company's systems to facilitate unauthorised payments to at least 23 other employees.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.