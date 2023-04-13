No jury worries for Easter Session of the St Catherine Circuit Court

There's a marked improvement in the availability of jurors to serve during the Easter Session of the St Catherine Circuit Court.

At the opening of the session on Wednesday, it was announced that there are enough jurors available to serve, unlike for the opening of the Hilary Session in January when only one juror turned up.

There are 247 cases on the court's roster, with most of them being sexual offence matters.

Presiding Judge, Justice Bertram Morrison, noted that "the jury system is crucial to the administration of justice, so we are thankful that there is an adequate supply of jurors to administrate justice."

He added that the cooperation of the defence is pertinent to the smooth running of the session.

Attorney-at-law Earl Hamilton said that the private bar would be working assiduously to ensure proper representation and smooth administration of justice.

- Rasbert Turner

