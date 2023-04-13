NWA announces temporary traffic changes for Toll Gate

The National Works Agency (NWA) has announced that, effective Sunday, temporary traffic changes will be implemented along a section of the Toll Gate main road in Clarendon to facilitate road works linked to the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the East/West Highway.

It says the changes will be implemented at the St Jago Road junction.

The agency says that traffic will be required to shift from time to time along St Jago Road and the Toll Gate main road.

The NWA explains that upgrades are to be done to a section of St Jago Road to improve the access for traffic to the new Toll Gate Toll Plaza.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA Stephen Shaw says the works, which are scheduled to last for six weeks, will include intersection improvement and the installation of traffic signals.

He says traffic management measures will be utilised but motorists are being reminded that the area will be an active construction zone and that speed limits should be observed and extreme caution employed at all times.

