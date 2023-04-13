NWC considers providing treated wastewater for firefighting

The National Water Commission (NWC) is giving consideration to providing the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) with access to treated wastewater to fight fires.

This will ensure that water remains available to the nation's firefighting unit, particularly during periods of drought.

“With these NWC facilities now operating at increased volumes, treated wastewater could assist greatly in fighting fires, while allowing for the distribution of available treated water to NWC customers, especially in times of limited rainfall,” Acting Corporate Public Relations Manager of the NWC, Delano Williams, told JIS News.

He assured that in situations where large volumes of water are needed to extinguish fires, the NWC will move with urgency to facilitate the demand without compromising customers.

He noted that the JFB has access to the Mona Reservoir, which is one of the NWC's largest raw water storage facilities.

“This water is readily accessible to the helicopters used in fighting fires in remote locations,” Mr. Williams said.

The Commission has also collaborated with the JFB to repair and maintain fire hydrants across the island.

Williams said that the NWC advises the JFB about the hydrants from which water can be continually sourced.

Speaking with JIS News recently, Commissioner of the JFB, Stewart Beckford, noted that 1,056 fire hydrants across the island were repaired in 2022.

