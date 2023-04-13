Police aim for youth-centred, community approach to crime-fighting

Head of the St Catherine North Police Division, Senior Superintendent of Police Howard Chambers, says the police has been using a multifaceted approach to crime-fighting, which has been reaping good results.

“We have seen a reduction of 50 per cent in major crimes when compared to last year. We are now using the formation of police youth clubs and cadet corps to help to galvanise the support required,” SSP Chambers said.

To this end, the senior policeman said the St Catherine North Cadet Corps currently has a cohort of 40 youth ranging in age from 14 to 19 years old, drawn from various communities. The group is trained weekly in life skills at the Spanish Town Police Station.

SSP Chambers, who spoke with The Gleaner at the annual St Catherine North Fun Day hosted at the Spanish Town Prison Oval on April 10, insisted on the initiative’s value over the long term.

“These persons are being exposed to conflict resolution, drills and social coping skills, courtesy of the Community Safety and Security Department. We know that this action will over time gain momentum,” SSP Chambers said.

The day’s activities saw police personnel from four zones laying down their, guns, handcuffs, batons, pens to engage in friendly rivalry.

The lawmen and women competed in games of football, dominoes, track and field events, water races, and a bun eating contest. A cook-off which was also part of the mix showcased the officers’ culinary skills.

Persons who were not engaged in competition were duly entertained by Perry’s High Power sound system. There was a steady supply of beverages and food.

Inspector Ishmael Williams said it was a welcome break for the officers: “This is true entertainment and the members deserve this respite as with 15 stations, events such as these bring a sense of camaraderie.”