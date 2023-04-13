St Elizabeth woman pleads guilty to ganja charges

A 39-year-old farmer, Nicola Wilson, of Burnt Savanna in St Elizabeth, pleaded guilty to the charges of possession of ganja, dealing in ganja and trafficking ganja when she appeared in the Port Antonio Parish Court on Tuesday.

Wilson along with Jordon Brown, a 19-year-old construction worker of Burnt Savanna, in St Elizabeth; Gary Rodgers, a 44-year-old taxi operator of Burnt Savanna in St Elizabeth; and a 17-year-old girl of Lionel Town, Clarendon, were jointly charged on April 8 following a high-speed vehicle chase with the police in Port Antonio.

Prosecutors claimed that all four persons were aboard a Toyota Voxy minibus which sped away after the driver was signalled to stop along the Nuttall main road on April 8. The chase which ensued ended on Stony Hill Road, where two parcels of ganja were discovered in the vehicle.

In court on Tuesday, Wilson pleaded guilty on all counts and was fined $15,000 or 30 days' imprisonment for possession of ganja, $32,000.00 or 60 days' imprisonment for dealing in ganja, and $38,000 or 60 days' imprisonment, for trafficking ganja.

The sentences are to run concurrently if the fines are not paid.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The matters against the other parties were withdrawn.

- Gareth Davis

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.