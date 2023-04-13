State Minister Witter wants all Jamaicans to start farming

WESTERN BUREAU:

Franklin Witter, the state minister in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, is urging all Jamaicans to get involved in farming, even backyard gardening, as a way of helping to increase food crop production as the nation strives towards food security.

Witter made the plea while giving the keynote address at the 40th staging of the Montpelier Agriculture and Industry Trade Show, which is staged annually in Montpelier, St James, on Easter Monday.

“My charge to you today is that, if you have not started farming, start it now,” Witter told the thousands of patrons who attended the popular event. “Farming is viable and honourable, and food security is everybody’s business.”

According to Witter, the COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted the world’s economy, exposing the need for self-sufficiency. He said to the best way to put Jamaica on a sound footing is to increase food production, which will lessen the dependency on imported foods.

“I urge you to start farming, even if you have other jobs that you are engaged in because we are resolute in our goal of improving our food security and establishing a sustainable and profitable agriculture and fisheries sector,” Witter said.

In 2022, the agriculture sector registered a 9.9 per cent growth in domestic production moving from 770,456 tonnes in 2021 to 846,508 tonnes in 2022. It was the seventh consecutive quarter of growth recorded for the sector.

Witter praised the efforts of the nation’s farmers, especially those from St Elizabeth, Hanover, St James, Manchester, Westmoreland, and Trelawny, who were the major contributors to the seven consecutive quarters of growth, and who are expected to play a dominant role in the plan to further expand domestic crop production.

“You have been part of the great increase that we have seen in domestic crop production. And you continue to show that when you are given the resources, you make smart decisions,” Witter told the farmers. “It gives a clear indication that our farmers in this region, and by extension the entire Jamaica, are serious about our food security and also serious about the enhancement of your livelihoods.”

“Of course, St James contributed greatly to that with your input of over 11, 600 tonnes from the registered farmers in the parish. We simply could not manage to have realised such a massive accomplishment without you,” added Witter.

Witter was also full of praise for the growing number of young adults who are now embracing farming and is urging others to join in, saying agriculture is now a viable employment option.

“Gone are the days when agriculture was frowned upon and only practised by the little old man in the rural community,” said Witter. “Today farming is done by men, women, youth, and even persons with disabilities. In fact, the average age of farmers has now moved down from 71 to 45 years old and this is way above the average right across the world.”