Agriculture minister embraces 4-H Clubs

PASSLEY GARDENS, Portland:

Minister with responsibility for Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr says 4-H Clubs in schools islandwide are responsible for decades of growth in that sector, which he said has also paved the way for career opportunities.

Charles Jr was delivering the special address on Wednesday at the 4-H Clubs Portland Chapter’s Parish Achievement Day at the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) at Passley Gardens.The event was under the theme ‘Grow Smart, Eat Right Youth Responding to Food Security’ .

Minister Charles, who also engaged students from the kindergarten level, primary, and secondary level in a question-and-answer session, said he was pleased with the outlook for the future.

“4-H is the youth arm of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries. It is the energy for the regeneration of the new era of agriculture,” Charles Jr told The Gleaner during an interview, following the function.

He added “4-H has its tentacles across all schools and communities. 4-H is our opportunity to teach, to inspire, to educate, and to empower. It’s one of those institutions that makes Jamaica better and we really should keep it for a lifetime. I think 4-H has a place in every school and it is that institution that goes in and identifies your ability and then owns it to make sure that you can continue to achieve food security.

“Jamaica has established itself as a leader in 4-H globally, not just regionally. There is just no limit to what we can do now. Whether it’s hydroponics, aquaponics, or just traditional farming, every single boy and girl in Jamaica can farm or get involved in farming. When you look at our parish managers and the teams of 4-H across the country, it is something that they believe in. And they understand the value in terms of taking these children, and encourage them and to give them the skills as it relates to technology.”

Earlier, keynote speaker Nayana Williams, chief executive officer of Lifespan Bottled Water Company, spoke on the need to empower youths in agriculture to ensure that the country’s food security is preserved.

Williams also urged agriculture stakeholders to place special emphasis on helping youngsters to develop their desire for farming, and provide them with the necessary tools and skills, to create a lifelong platform in the Ministry of Agriculture’s self-styled Grow Smart, Eat Smart campaign.