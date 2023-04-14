Another Seprod fraud case person of interest arrested

The police are reporting that an additional person of interest in the multimillion-dollar fraud investigation at the Seprod Group of Companies has been arrested.

The police say the man was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation at his current place of employment in Kingston earlier today.

He was one of several individuals named yesterday by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, as persons of interest in connection with the ongoing fraud investigation.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the case is being urged to come forward.

And those at large are being asked to turn themselves in immediately.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.