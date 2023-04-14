Convicted gangster Ted Prince gets 60 days for urinating in court

Convicted gang member Ted Prince has been sentenced to 60 days in prison for openly urinating in court during his trial.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, who imposed the punishment on Friday, ordered that it be served concurrent with a sentence Prince is now serving for illegal gun possession.

He was convicted in 2018 for illegal possession of firearm, Sykes noted, citing police records.

The sentence imposed for the gun conviction was not disclosed.

Prince caused a stir in the Home Circuit Court last month when he jumped over a court bench and relieved himself in a corner of the courtroom in downtown Kingston.

He was subsequently found guilty of criminal contempt of court.

Sykes described Prince's conduct as inappropriate, but conceded, during today's sentencing hearing, that it was “not the most egregious” seen in a courtroom.

“There has been worse conduct in the face of the court,” the chief justice said.

The 60-day sentence, Sykes said, is to signal “to you and others that matters like this are taken seriously and to deter others of a similar disposition”.

Prince was also convicted last month of murder and being part of a criminal organisation at the end of the One Don-Clansman Gang trial.

He is awaiting sentencing for those convictions.

