Cyclist shot and killed in Anchovy identified

The St James police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Anchovy, St James, on Thursday evening as 42-year-old Valroe Scott, otherwise called 'Eagle' and 'Genna', a construction worker of Anchovy Meadows.

The Anchovy police say about 5:30 p.m. Scott was riding his bicycle along Cotton Tree Heights in Anchovy when he was ambushed and shot multiple times by armed men.

The police were summoned and, upon their arrival, Scott was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, head and feet.

He was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

