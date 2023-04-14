Firearm seized in Bogue Hill, St James

The St James police seized a nine millimetre pistol in Bogue Hill, St James, on Thursday afternoon.

It is reported that about 3 p.m. a team of officers attached to the Freeport Police Station carried out an operation in Bogue Hill.

During the operation, an open lot was searched and the pistol was discovered hidden in an old refrigerator.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

- Hopeton Bucknor

