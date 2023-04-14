Hampden community looks to bamboo after closure of sugar factory

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Hampden Community Development Corporation (HCDC), in Trelawny, has launched an ambitious initiative to create an industry out of the bamboo plant, which is quite prevalent in that section of the western parish.

Secretary of the HCDC Kay Farquharson, says her group is quite confident that a viable industry can be created using bamboo and its byproduct. She is hoping that such a move would create employment opportunities for many of the persons who were displaced when the Hampden sugar factory was converted to just a rum-producing facility.

“Our group is actively engaged in preparing citizens from Hampden to become bamboo farmers,” said Farquharson. “We have applied to the Sugar Company of Jamaica (SCJ) for the lease of 200 acres of idle sugar lands in the Hampden area.”

The idea of creating an industry from bamboo in the former Trelawny sugar cane belt is not new.

Back in 2019, then Agriculture Minister Audley Shaw announced plans for a major bamboo project in Swanwick, which is in proximity to Long Pond Sugar Estate, which has also ceased the production of sugar.

“There is now a ban on plastics coming into Jamaica. There is now an opportunity to use bamboo to fill this breach. In four years, this bamboo industry could be a multimillion US dollar industry,” Shaw said at the time.

Farquharson said the HCDC is now actively encouraging and registering persons for training to become bamboo farmers.

“At this point, 17 persons have registered, and the hope is to move that number to 25. The training will be conducted by Robert Rainford, who is chairman of the Bamboo Industry Association of Jamaica (BIAJ),” said Farquharson. “The Bureau of Standards is also actively involved in the project. “

Farquharson says there are many byproducts to be obtained from bamboo, but the plan is to start off small and gradually expand.

Former cane farmer Ruddy Grant, a resident of the nearby Deeside community, supports the idea of using the former sugar lands for bamboo cultivation, especially as it will create employment for the persons displaced by the closure of the Hampden sugar factory.