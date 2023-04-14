Man fatally shot by police in Jones Avenue in Spanish Town

A man was shot and killed in an alleged police shootout in Jones Avenue, Spanish Town, St Catherine today.

The police say a team went to the community to carry out an intelligence-driven operation in search of guns and criminals.

According to the police, while in the area the cops came under attack and the fire was returned.

After the shooting subsided, the man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The police say a gun was seized.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

