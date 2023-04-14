PSOJ wants initiatives for sustained crime reduction

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) says while the recently announced 22 per cent decline in major crimes is a positive development, a proactive approach is needed by the Government to ensure sustained reduction.

In a media release on Friday, the PSOJ said it remains concerned about organised crimes and the debilitating impact of gang violence and the illicit drug trade on Jamaica.

It notes that as of March 31, gang conflicts accounted for 67 per cent of murders and points to the "worrying pattern" of murders attributed to interpersonal conflicts, which currently stands at 22 per cent.

The PSOJ says it is particularly concerned about violence-related injury data from the hospitals, which it argues show that while major crimes are going down, there are debilitating acts which currently outweigh major crimes, placing pressure on state resources.

"Violence-related injury data from our hospitals currently points to an urgent crisis on our hands in the management of other criminal activities, including blunt force trauma, stabbings, burn attacks which place an enormous pressure on our hospitals," it says.

The PSOJ is calling for the required urgent response from the Government and the related state agencies in addressing this growing problem.

It is imploring the Government to prioritise the continued legislative reforms that will enable the police force and the justice system to tackle crime properly and effectively.

It says it is also looking for further updates on the Enhanced Security Legislation for which there is bipartisan commitment.

The PSOJ asserts that reducing crime is not only a social and personal imperative but an economic one.

"Crime negatively impacts productivity, drives away investment, and increases the cost of doing business in Jamaica. So, with the meaningful reduction in crime, we will undoubtedly see its impact being felt in the economy, with additional resources being made available for the social and economic development of our people," it states.

