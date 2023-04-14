Sections of Manchester under curfew

The police have imposed a curfew in sections of Manchester.

The security measure covers the communities of Old England, May Day, Richmond, Georges Valley and New Hall.

The police say the curfew, which runs from 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14 until 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, is in response to the recent spate of violent crimes, which is being driven by interpersonal disputes between rival gangsters.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along an imaginary line about 2,533 metres from a roadway at Sweden Street in Georges Valley at the western boundary to a roadway at New Hall Community at the eastern boundary.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

East: Along an imaginary line about 5,370 metres from a roadway at New Hall Community to a road off Old England main road at the southern boundary.

South: Along an imaginary line about 2,379 metres from a roadway off Old England main road to a roadway in the vicinity of the Old England All Age School at the western boundary.

West: Along an imaginary line about 4,540 metres from a roadway in the vicinity of the Old England All Age School to the northern boundary.

During the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.