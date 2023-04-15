Alleged gangster killed in police confrontation in Clarendon

The Clarendon Police are reporting that a 20-year-old gangster was shot dead and an illegal firearm and ammunition seized in an alleged confrontation with lawmen along Post Office Road in Denbigh on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Orlando Davis, also known as 'OJ', of Comfort district in the parish.

His 22-year-old alleged accomplice was also shot and injured in the reported face-off, the police say.

According to the police, an intelligence-based operation led them to a shop where both men were, and a challenge ensued.

When the shooting subsided, the men were seen suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital where Davis was pronounced dead, and the other man admitted.

