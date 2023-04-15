Earthquake felt in parts of Jamaica

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was felt in sections of Jamaica on Saturday afternoon.

It was felt approximately 4:35 p.m., with the epicentre located about 43 kilometres from Kingston.

The quake reportedly also affected Haiti, the United States Minor Outlying Islands and Cuba.

