Elderly woman murdered, husband in custody

An elderly woman is dead while her husband is in police custody following an incident in Bog Walk, St Catherine, early Saturday morning.

Dead is Evette McDonald, a 72-year-old retired nurse of Azar Lane in Bog Walk.

According to reports, McDonald and her husband were at home when she went to use the bathroom about 2 a.m.

She was attacked and chopped in the head and on her upper body.

She later died.

Her 77-year-old husband was arrested following the incident.

It's reported that the deceased, who returned from the United States of America two years ago, was scheduled to go back overseas today.

The Bog Walk police are investigating the murder.

- Rasbert Turner

