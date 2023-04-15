Homeless man killed in Port Antonio

Portland recorded its fourth murder on Saturday following the stabbing death of a man, who is believed to be of unsound mind, on West Street in Port Antonio.

Police sources confirmed that the man, known as 'Lee Donald', was murdered.

Investigators said he was living on the streets and was probably killed between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

They further stated that the man's body had what appeared to be stab wounds to the neck and was on its back.

In March, Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie, stated that funds were available to construct a drop-in centre for street people and urged the Portland Municipal Corporation to identify lands for its construction.

Of the four murders committed in the Portland police division since the start of 2023, two victims are believed to have been of unsound mind.

- Gareth Davis

