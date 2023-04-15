Jamaican Canadian entrepreneur appointed to Toronto Police Services Board

A Jamaican entrepreneur has been appointed by the City of Toronto to the Toronto Police Services Board, the seven-member civilian body that governs and oversees the 7,600-member Toronto Police Service under Ontario’s Police Services Act.

Nadine Spencer, who is currently the interim CEO of the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA), will serve a four-year term. She was officially sworn in as a board member on April 5 and was scheduled to attend a special board meeting on April 13. Spencer will be formally introduced in person at the board’s next regular public meeting on April 28.

“As a Black woman, a Torontonian, and an advocate for equity and justice, I am honoured to have the opportunity to serve on the Toronto Police Services Board. This position affords me a unique and important opportunity to bring my perspective to bear on the real issues faced by the city and people of Toronto, particularly as they relate to policing,” said Spencer who is from Kingston, Jamaica.

She said she is committed to working with fellow board members and the police services to promote transparency, accountability, and community engagement in policing. “I take this responsibility very seriously and hope to make meaningful contributions that will help move policing and community relations forward in a positive and productive direction,” she said.

A seasoned entrepreneur, Spencer has founded multiple businesses, including BrandEQ Group Inc., a social-change marketing, communications, and public relations agency with operations in Toronto, New York, and Kingston. As interim CEO of BBPA, she has helmed several initiatives aimed at fostering economic opportunities within the black community at all levels, including the RiseUp pitch competition and entrepreneurship training programme, the Business Advisory Implementation Development Services (BAIDS) programme, and various innovative programmes launched in collaboration with the Diversity Institute and Future Skills Centre.

“The board looks forward to working with Ms Spencer and welcomes the unique expertise and important perspective she will bring as a visionary entrepreneur, as well as a collaborative, inspirational, and dedicated community-builder,” said interim TPSB Chair Ann Morgan.

Jamaican Ainsworth Morgan, who was appointed by the province to the TPSB, served from January 9, 2020 to January 31, 2023. He was the interim chair of the board from November 19, 2022 until his tenure ended.