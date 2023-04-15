Man in custody following gun seizure in Kingston

A man has been arrested following the seizure of a Glock pistol with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition on Fitzgerald Avenue, Kingston, on Saturday morning.

The Hunts Bay Police say about 1:10 a.m., a team was on mobile patrol in the area, when a man was seen standing in the dark.

On seeing the service vehicle he allegedly jumped over a wall and into a yard.

The police entered the premises and a search of the man and the area was conducted.

The police say during the search the firearm and ammunition was found hidden between two blocks.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The man was taken into custody.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.