Man killed at karaoke in Clarendon

The Clarendon police are searching for suspects who shot and killed a patron at a karaoke in Denbigh in the parish on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Rhodjell Edwards, 30, unemployed, of Nichols Drive in Race Track, Clarendon.

It has been reported that about 11:30 p.m., Edwards was among patrons at Douglas Drive, where the entertainment event was being held, when he was approached by a group of gunmen.

He was shot repeatedly in the upper body.

The police were summoned and, upon their arrival, Edwards' body was found lying face down.

- Rasbert Turner

