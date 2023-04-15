Multimillion-dollar gas station heist in Gutters, St Catherine

The Old Harbour police in St Catherine are searching for a group of gunmen who carried out a multimillion dollar robbery at a service station in Gutters on Saturday morning.

Reports are that about 5:30 a.m., the operator of the Buds Gas station was at the establishment when men forced their way inside the building.

The men held up the owner and an employee at gunpoint.

The men reportedly stole $24 million and escaped in a waiting motor car.

- Rasbert Turner

