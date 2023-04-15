NIDS Project now in post-technical pilot phase

The NIDS Project is entering a new phase of testing the national identification card enrolment and issuance processes with the help of 300 Jamaican volunteers. The target quota was exceeded within 24 hours of inviting volunteers to register for participation at www.nidsfacts.com on April 4, 2023.

Floyd Green, minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, expressed his appreciation for the public’s enthusiasm and interest in the new national identification card and the post-technical pilot phase, which is the final step before the establishment of the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) to manage the national identification services.

The Project Executing Unit (PEU) and the PBS Consortium have successfully integrated various systems, such as pre-enrolment, online enrolment, queue management, and identity management. The system is now able to personalise national identification cards with digital certificates as one of the final layers of protection for cardholders. The Office of the Prime Minister is also making arrangements to establish the governance and support structures for the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) and the National Identification and Registration Inspectorate (NIRI).